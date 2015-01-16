Alex Gibney
Finding Fela!
Alex Gibney’s documentary, Finding Fela!, explores the life of the father of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti. more
Jan 16, 2015
Film Clips: Dec. 12
“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling’s more
Dec 11, 2013
Film Clips: Dec. 1
Dec 1, 2013
Silence in the House of God
Goodwork had been done for many years at St. John’s School for the Deaf inMilwaukee. But in 1950, a predator entered the school’s wooded grounds in theform of its new director, Father Lawrence Murphy. The outside world saw .. more
Nov 29, 2013
Al-Qaeda on Stage
PulitzerPrize-winning journalist Lawrence Wright turned his many years of covering theMiddle East and many contacts with real or reputed terrorists into hisbestseller, Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11 . He adapted t.. more
Oct 19, 2012
Ken Kesey's Magic Trip
<p> According to the smug opening narration, Ken Kesey \"lit the fuse for the explosion of the \'60s,\"—never mind the Beatles, Dylan or Martin Luther King, Jr. But once past the intro and into the heart of <em>Magic Trip</em>, you\'ll find.. more
Mar 29, 2012
Admirals vs. Aeros
The first 3,500 people who arrive to the Milwaukee Admirals game against the Houston Aeros tonight receive a free Palermo’s Pizza goalie glove oven mitt. The game will also include a performance from the UW-Madison Badger Band. more
Feb 5, 2010
Milwaukee's Best Greek/Mediterranean Restaurant
Oakland Gyros 2867 N. Oakland Ave. 414-963-1393 530 W. Layton Ave. 414-744-2555 Runners-up:Casa,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009
Arab World Fest
Camel rides, belly dancers, Middle Eastern cooking demonstrations and Arabic karaoke are among the highlights this weekend’s Arab World Fest at the Summerfest Grounds. Cultural activities abound: Gorge on shish kebab, hummus and baba ghanou... more
Aug 9, 2009