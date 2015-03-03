Alex Rodriguez
Baseball is Happiness
I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more
Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments
Blogging With Jeeves, Wooster and Bertie
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with a production of Jeeves Intervenesa comedy bsed on the early 20th century stories by P.G. Wodehouse. If you hear the names Jeeves, you think of a butler. Wodehouse is the reason for th.. more
Aug 4, 2010 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Groove Stage, Summerfest’s Home for Local Music
Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 6 Comments
The Young and the Brainless
What a mess. Alex Rodriguez, baseball’s hope to succeed Hank Aaron as the unblemishe What a mess. Alex Rodriguez, baseball’s hope to succeed Hank Aaron as the unblemishe ,Sports more
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports