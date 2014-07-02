Alex Wilson Band
FuturePorn Keeps The Jazz Estate’s Tuesday Night Tradition Alive
Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music
Milwaukee Athletic Club To Hold Weekly Rooftop Parties This Summer
Many people know Milwaukee Athletic Club as a country club for the wealthy. The free rooftop parties will rebrand their image as a nightlife hangout for the early 20s and young professional crowds. The Koss Lunar music series will be held there on.. more
Jun 21, 2013 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee