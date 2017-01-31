Alfons Gallery
Julie VonDerVellen's Paper Meditations at Alfons Gallery
Most homes have innumerable papers lying around. All of these papers carry documentation and ideas, and artist Julie VonDerVellen takes this plentiful material to make sculptural art that embodies time and attentiveness. Her latest exhibiti... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:40 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
DANCE HAPPENING: Real Time
Andrea and Daniel Burkholders’ ever-changing monthly dance series, Real Time, takes them to the Alfons Gallery in the St. Joseph Center on Friday, July 1. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:13 PM John Schneider Dance
Reclaiming the Kinnickinnic From Eco-Catastrophe
“Nothing kills a river like concrete,” says photographer Eddee Daniel. He knows what he is talking about. His work and pieces by installation artist Melanie Ariens are on view at Alfons Gallery through July 31 in an exhibition that juxta... more
May 24, 2016 3:20 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Permanence of Change
Everything is impermanent. Even in moments of stillness, shifts occur in the flow of nature and our conscious sense of time. Artist Nirmal Raja uses these principles to explore meditative and ephemeral experiences with multimedia more
Aug 25, 2015 6:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Families Seeking Refuge in Milwaukee
I confess, and maybe you do the same, to having a keen curiosity about other people’s lives. What are their experiences? Where do they live? “A New Life: Portraits more
Apr 22, 2014 8:53 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Art Meets Nature at Alfons Gallery
Alfons Gallery (1501 S. Layton Blvd.), run by the School Sisters of St. Francis, is the venue for Roy Staab’s photo exhibition “When Art Belongs in Nature,” open through Aug. 11. Staab, an artist noted for his elegant more
Jul 30, 2013 11:50 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts