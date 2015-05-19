RSS

Alfred Leslie

Dean Jensen Gallery’s exhibit, “Great Impressions IV: An Exhibition of Contemporary Prints,” brings together a select but satisfying exploration of important contemporary artists and their forays into printed media. more

May 19, 2015 8:18 PM Visual Arts

Alfred Leslie’s painting, The Cocktail Party, shows an idyllic summer evening on the Long Island shore. From a high terrace two people, bronzed from the sun, look down more

Oct 1, 2014 1:45 AM Visual Arts

So goes the first stanza of Frank O’Hara’s 1960 poem “To You.” Two of the four new exhibitions opening on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art are inspired by the poet’s life and more

Aug 13, 2014 6:17 PM Visual Arts

