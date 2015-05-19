Alfred Leslie
Telling Stories in Prints
Dean Jensen Gallery’s exhibit, “Great Impressions IV: An Exhibition of Contemporary Prints,” brings together a select but satisfying exploration of important contemporary artists and their forays into printed media. more
May 19, 2015 8:18 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Alfred Leslie: The Killing Cycle’
Alfred Leslie’s painting, The Cocktail Party, shows an idyllic summer evening on the Long Island shore. From a high terrace two people, bronzed from the sun, look down more
Oct 1, 2014 1:45 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Death of a 1960s NYC Poet and Old China
So goes the first stanza of Frank O’Hara’s 1960 poem “To You.” Two of the four new exhibitions opening on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art are inspired by the poet’s life and more
Aug 13, 2014 6:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts