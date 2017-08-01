RSS

All'S Well That Ends Well

Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center will resound with the sounds of guitar strings in their annual Guitar Festival; Boozy Bard offers their own inimitable take on Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well; and Bad Example Productions pres... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

First Stage welcomes talented veteran actor Marcella Kearns as she directs a production of All’s Well That Ends Well. The story of the strange convoluted nature of romantic love and longing has the daughter of a dead physician aspiring to be.. more

Nov 16, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

For their first movie, the comedy troupe Broken Lizard created an instant cult classic, Super Troopers , a shambolic romp about a rag-tag crew of small-minded Vermont highway patrol cops that often plays like a series of sketches. more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Boulevard Theatre was charmingly cozy for opening night of it’s new show—an enjoyable production of Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well. The seating arrangement is remarkably integrated with the stage. Seating is scattered throughout the .. more

Feb 11, 2010 9:51 PM Theater

One of the loudest rallying cries from Milwaukee’s scattered comedy scene, The Hardcore Comedy Show pairs five burgeoning female comedians—grrrl comedians?—in one of the city’s least,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

