All'S Well That Ends Well
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Brookfield’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center will resound with the sounds of guitar strings in their annual Guitar Festival; Boozy Bard offers their own inimitable take on Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well; and Bad Example Productions pres... more
Aug 1, 2017 12:52 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
First Stage Presents All-Female Shakespeare in December
First Stage welcomes talented veteran actor Marcella Kearns as she directs a production of All’s Well That Ends Well. The story of the strange convoluted nature of romantic love and longing has the daughter of a dead physician aspiring to be.. more
Nov 16, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fish Fry & A Flick: Super Troopers
For their first movie, the comedy troupe Broken Lizard created an instant cult classic, Super Troopers , a shambolic romp about a rag-tag crew of small-minded Vermont highway patrol cops that often plays like a series of sketches. more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
When The Director Acts
The Boulevard Theatre was charmingly cozy for opening night of it’s new show—an enjoyable production of Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well. The seating arrangement is remarkably integrated with the stage. Seating is scattered throughout the .. more
Feb 11, 2010 9:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Hardcore Comedy Show
One of the loudest rallying cries from Milwaukee’s scattered comedy scene, The Hardcore Comedy Show pairs five burgeoning female comedians—grrrl comedians?—in one of the city’s least,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee