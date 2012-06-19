RSS

Allen Toussaint

blogimage19021.jpe

On Occapella, Jon Cleary—blue-eyed, English-born bastion of 'Nawlins-cooked R&B, barroom killer on the piano (and guitar), and one-time collaborator with Bonnie Raitt—applies his own appropriate brand of playing to '50s soul, gri more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The world's greatest music festival has officially kicked off, and day one of four is now over at 2:30 in morning (at least for me - Evan is still out wondering the streets). In addition to being able to witness countless amazing performances fro.. more

Mar 13, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage736.jpe

Since the early 1960s, musician and songwriter Allen Toussaint has led a successful solo c The River in Reverse ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES