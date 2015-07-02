RSS
Aloft
Film Clips 7.1.15
Jennifer Connelly and Cillian Murphy star in Aloft, a film by Peruvian-born director Claudia Llosa. The elliptical, time-hopping plot comes together gradually, assembled from the puzzle pieces of past and present. Aloft lacks rhythm and dra... more
Jul 2, 2015 9:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Free Fly Steffens Show At the Red Dot in September
A little while back, I had the pleasure of seeing a series of shorts by Fly Steffens under the title Love is a Horse with a Broken Leg Trying to Stand While 45,000 People Watch. It drew pretty heavy inspiration from the works of Charles Bukowsk.. more
Jun 26, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!