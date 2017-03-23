Alpine Valley
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hard Times at Alpine Valley, Good Times For WebsterX
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel music writer Piet Levy, who talks about some tough times at Alpine Valley. T.. more
Mar 23, 2017 10:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
John Mayer is the New Jerry Garcia?
Bob Weir had been considering his latest Dead spinoff band even before the group’s “Fare Thee Well” shows. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:14 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: June 30-July 6
Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Embracing the Chill Cult of Phish
A skeptic sees Phish for the first time at Alpine Valley to answer the nagging question, “Does Phish suck?” more
Aug 10, 2015 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 2 Comments
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 3
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more
May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Porn Education
I just returned from the Adult Entertainment Expo and Awards, which takes place every January in Las Vegas. While there are lots of "adult" trade shows throughout the year, this one is open not only to business people in the industry, but a... more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
June 18 - June 24
Sugar Blue @ Jazz in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Attemptingto establish a nickname for himself as memorable as those of MuddyWaters and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting ado,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Projekt Revolution Tour
In its early years, Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution Tour sported a nearly 50-50 mix Minutes to Midnight ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee