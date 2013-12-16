Alterra Coffee
Interview with Molly Dubin on Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century"
Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more
Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Danger of Art (Or is it Art?)
Alison Klayman’sdocumentary Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry opens with scenes of cats playing insideAi’s studio with a comment from the Chinese artist: only one of his 40 cats haslearned to open doors while others simply watch. Sure enoug.. more
Nov 24, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Florentine Opera: At the Lake and on the Green
The Florentine Opera Company, in conjunction with Alterra Coffee, is continuing its “Florentine at the Lake” series this summer. The music offers a peek ahead at the company's 2011-2012 season. Expect to hear passionate yet dulcet bits o... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee's Best Free Wi-Fi
Runners-up:Milwaukee Public Library,Rochambo Coffee & Tea House,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
Insert a Screaming Headline about MPS Here
Apr 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Florentine at the Lake
Alterra Coffee Roasters’ lakefront location and the Florentine Opera team up for ano The 19th Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Designing Milwaukee
,Cover Story more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE 2 Comments