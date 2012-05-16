Always&Hellip;Patsy Cline

RSS

Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 29, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 31, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ted Swindley's Always…Patsy Cline demands a tremendous amount from its lead actress, who is asked to deliver the humble glamour of the legendary recording artist with little to no way of formal introduction. We are introduced to her in a pe... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Country music legend Patsy Cline developed new range and depth for female vocals in one of the nation's most popular music genres. Her interesting life story, about a woman who achieved great critical and commercial success in the mid-20th ... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

