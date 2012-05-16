Always&Hellip;Patsy Cline
Always…Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always…Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always...Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always...Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always...Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always...Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always...Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above... more
Apr 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always...Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always...Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always…Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always...Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always…Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always…Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
Apr 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always…Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
Mar 31, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always…Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Always…Patsy Cline
Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience i more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pleasing 'Patsy Cline' at Milwaukee Rep
Ted Swindley's Always…Patsy Cline demands a tremendous amount from its lead actress, who is asked to deliver the humble glamour of the legendary recording artist with little to no way of formal introduction. We are introduced to her in a pe... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Patsy Cline' Takes the Stage at Milwaukee Rep
Country music legend Patsy Cline developed new range and depth for female vocals in one of the nation's most popular music genres. Her interesting life story, about a woman who achieved great critical and commercial success in the mid-20th ... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater