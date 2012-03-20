RSS

Always

 When I walked out of the Milwaukee Rep’s Always…Patsy Cline I was more than a little disappointed. By the time I’d left the Jay and Patty Baker Theatre complex, I’d had the show pretty much in perspective. Yes: to be fair, Kelly Faulkner is cha.. more

Mar 20, 2012 2:31 PM Theater

Althoughph,News Features more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage8064.jpe

The latter may not be born of the same grief thatinspired Bon Iver’s breakout, For For Emma,Forever Ago ,CD Reviews more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES