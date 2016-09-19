The Alzheimer’S Association
Mirrors Musical Previews This Month
Acclaimed composer Billy Kirchen will be offering a sneak preview of a new work later this month. The special one-night-only performance features songs from his upcoming Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical--a show on which he has collaborated w.. more
Sep 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Public Museum, Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee County Department on Aging
The nonprofit Milwaukee Public Museum’s SPARK! program offers caregivers and loved ones with beginning- to mid-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia an opportunity to explore the museum with trained docents and volunteers. T... more
May 5, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Prometheus Trio Presents Stunning Works for Piano
Of the several hundred works composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91), there are but six piano trios. He first entered the field in 1776, returned with two more a decade later, and added a final three in 1788. For their next concert, t... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music