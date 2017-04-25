American Family Insurance Amphit
Paul Simon is the Final Announced Amphitheater Headliner for Summerfest's 50th
Summerfest has filled the last major gap in its 2017 schedule. Today the festival announced that Paul Simon will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 30, 2017, with opener Brandi Carlile. The 75-year-old folk legend .. more
Apr 25, 2017 3:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow's "Outlaw Music Festival" is Coming to Summerfest
Summerfest has announced the closing night concert at its American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and it's one of those "if you've never seen them before, now's your chance" kind of bills. Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and their respective bands will l.. more
Apr 11, 2017 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater Calendar is Taking Shape
With its 50th anniversary festival just months away, Summerfest has yet to reveal its lineup of grounds stage headliners, but if history is any judge that announcement should be coming shortly. In recent years the festival has announced the bulk o.. more
Apr 10, 2017 6:41 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Future, Big Sean and Migos to Headline Summerfest's Amphitheater
This year Future made history when he became the first artist ever to debut albums at number one on the Billboard albums chart in consecutive weeks. This insanely prolific rapper has been on a commercial and critical hot streak for years now, and .. more
Apr 6, 2017 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's New Amphitheater and The State of the Journal Sentinel
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Plan to Privatize the Commerce Department
Businesses create jobs, not the government, right?That’s why Gov. Scott Walker wants to turn the state Commerce Department into a public-private corporation with private-sector leadership and “private-sector jobs” paid with $82 million more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Mystery One to Host Author Robert Crais
The Sentry, the impressive new thriller by Robert Crais, is the third in a series featuring the quiet, fearless ex-L.A.P.D. officer and mercenary Joe Pike. The Sentry uses a combination of first-person detective work, shockingly complex plo... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Keith Richards Reflects on ‘Life’
Like his idols among the great Delta bluesmen, Keith Richards is intent on playing music until he dies. In fact, he may have cheated the Grim Reaper a few times already. Fittingly, Richards titled his autobiography Life (Little, Brown).Rock... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Books
The Savannah Disputation
Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on more
Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee