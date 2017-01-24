American Hero
Performing Arts Weekly, Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Bess Wohl’s American Hero opens at the Soulstice Theatre on Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 11; the Festival City Symphony continues its season by “Going for Baroque” at The Pabst Theater on Jan. 29; Momentum, with Milwaukee Ballet II danc... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Sandwich Comedy Reading with Soulstice
Next month, Soulstice Theatre presents a one-day Monday FunDay staged reading of the Bess Wohl comedy American Hero. The premise for the comedy is simple: a teenager, a single mom and a former corporate banker all find themselves working a.. more
Sep 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee