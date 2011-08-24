American Players Theater
APT's Formidable 'Cure at Troy'
When does personal integrity outrank duty? Can one overcome hatred, even when it's the justifiable result of suffering grievous wrongs? Such questions plague the small cast of The Cure at Troy, American Players Theatre's final—and perhaps ... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
American Players Theatre's Bold, Bright 'Tempest'
Even those who love William Shakespeare know the Bard was not always at his best. The Tempest, written late in the author's career, is a pastiche of Shakespeare's brightest formulas woven with fantastical threads, allowing for significant l... more
Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
APT's Fascinating 'Crime and Punishment'
In addition to himself, the mind of Raskolnikov (Matt Schwader) is occupied by six other characters in American Players Theatre's production of Crime and Punishment: his mother Pulcheria Alexandrovna, the detective Porfiry, the reluctant pr... more
Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
APT's Fiery 'Taming of the Shrew'
Spring Green's American Players Theatre is the dramatic house that William Shakespeare built, but only two of the Bard of Avon's works grace this year's eight-play schedule. The first, The Taming of the Shrew, opened with enough fire to war... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Could Rye Rye Popularize Baltimore Club Rap?
Baltimore's native strain of rap, a fusion of house and dancehall conventions known as Baltimore club, is one of the most unique in the country, along with D.C. go-go a distinct alternative to the southern club music that's infiltrated much many o.. more
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Flamboyant Masquerade
The Belle's Stratagem, British playwright Hannah Cowley's 18th-century comedy of manners, The Belle's Stratagem ,Theater more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Finance and Morality
George Bernard Shaw's first play ever produced, Widowers' Houses, is a sharp, socially conscious analysis of morality that still resonates today. American Players Theatre (APT) in Sprin,Theater more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Unsung Heroine
Desertland comprises a majority of Iraq’s168,000 square miles, so it would DesertQueen ,Theater more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments