American Players Theater

When does personal integrity outrank duty? Can one overcome hatred, even when it's the justifiable result of suffering grievous wrongs? Such questions plague the small cast of The Cure at Troy, American Players Theatre's final—and perhaps ... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Even those who love William Shakespeare know the Bard was not always at his best. The Tempest, written late in the author's career, is a pastiche of Shakespeare's brightest formulas woven with fantastical threads, allowing for significant l... more

Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

In addition to himself, the mind of Raskolnikov (Matt Schwader) is occupied by six other characters in American Players Theatre's production of Crime and Punishment: his mother Pulcheria Alexandrovna, the detective Porfiry, the reluctant pr... more

Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Spring Green's American Players Theatre is the dramatic house that William Shakespeare built, but only two of the Bard of Avon's works grace this year's eight-play schedule. The first, The Taming of the Shrew, opened with enough fire to war... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

The Belle's Stratagem, British playwright Hannah Cowley's 18th-century comedy of manners, The Belle's Stratagem ,Theater more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

George Bernard Shaw's first play ever produced, Widowers' Houses, is a sharp, socially conscious analysis of morality that still resonates today. American Players Theatre (APT) in Sprin,Theater more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

  Desertland comprises a majority of Iraq’s168,000 square miles, so it would DesertQueen ,Theater more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

