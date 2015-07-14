American Players Theatre&Rsquo;S
Slide the City Comes to Milwaukee
Slide the City,the 1,000 foot slip and slide, will be coming to Milwaukee on Saturday, July 25.The event will have participants sliding down over three football fields worthof slippery vinyl. The fun will start at 10 a.m. when “Super Sliders .. more
Jul 14, 2015 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Babette’s Feast Auditions
Based on the story by Isak Dinesen, Babette’ Feast is a clever idea for an early 20th century drama. A French refugee finds herself amongst a group of people in a Norwegian religious community that has shunned all worldly pleasures. The French r.. more
Jan 4, 2012 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Players Theatre’s ‘Circle’ Shaped By Wit, Heart
Wit and heart combine seamlessly in The Circle, W. Somerset Maugham’s comedy of manners that opened Saturday at American Players Theatre. A strong emotional streak threads its way through the wry observations and witty bon mots peppering th... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
American Players Theatre’s ‘Hay Fever’ Gives Rise to Comedy of Bad Manners
Lacking Coward's usually witty dialogue, the genius of Hay Fever lies in its situational h Hay Fever ,Theater more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater