RSS

American Sniper

ihatehollywood_sniperfilms.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

In view of the high-profile controversy over Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated American Sniper , it’s interesting to note that wartime and peacetime sniper themes have defined a number of previous movies.Like the Eastwood film, several were taken.. more

Apr 3, 2015 9:00 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood_selma.jpg.jpe

selmamovie.com

Selma will probably win. Increasingly, “based on a true story” is a Hollywood mantraand despite the business of what LBJ said to MLK, Selma is more truthful than most. Also,the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences likes to give its Bes.. more

Jan 19, 2015 3:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_americansniper_americansnipermovie_com.jpg.jpe

americansnipermovie.com

Director Clint Eastwood looks at the psychological toll of war with American Sniper. Set in Iraq during the U.S. occupation, the protagonist is real Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), a marksman credited with 160 kills. Eastwood’s film ... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:51 PM Film Reviews 6 Comments

blogimage11466.jpe

Screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg followed up their hit comedy Superbad with 2008’s Pineapple Express , an action- comedy that starred Rogen as a process server who goes into hiding with his drug dealer James more

Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11158.jpe

With a vast, adventurous blend of rock ’n’ roll energy and revival-show theatrics, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros roared into The Pabst Theater with a purpose for a wildly entertaining performance Monday night. The band's size suggests ... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES