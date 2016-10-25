Amos Lee
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Getting the Blood Right With Carrie and Theatre Unchained
Irealize that it’s a classic of horror cinema, but I could never get into BrianDe Palma’s 1976 film adaptation of Carrie . Maybe it’s the fact thatSissy Spacek just didn’t feel right in the role for me. Or maybe it’s the factthat I really don’.. more
Sep 16, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Amos Lee
After working as an elementary school teacher for two years, Philly musician Amos Lee quit to work on soulful blues songwriting. His 2003 EP drew interest from fellow jazz composer Norah Jones, and earned him an opening spot on her 2004 more
Mar 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Amos Lee
Amos Lee channels the soul and passion of folk artists James Taylor and Neil Young, while maintaining the youthful acoustics of John Mayer. Lee first started his music career with a tour alongside Norah Jones, as he began to develop his more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee