Amy Schumer
Mother and Daughter are 'Snatched' in LOL Comedy
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the hilarious mother-daughter comedy Snatched. more
May 16, 2017 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Doug Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 3-9
Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Home for the Holidays
Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Amy Schumer Will Kick Off Her Tour at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more
Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Recap: Amy Schumer Leans On Crowd Work at the Riverside Theater
With a pair of unforgettably strong Comedy Central Roast appearances, more than a decade logged in comedy clubs spread throughout all corners of the country as well as a pair of rock solid and fear,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 14, 2014 10:34 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 13-19
It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more
Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cyndi Lauper
Though she’ll always be best known for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper has branched out considerably since her New Wave days, showing little interest in making the same album twice. Over the last decade she&rs more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee