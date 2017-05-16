RSS

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the hilarious mother-daughter comedy Snatched. more

May 16, 2017 1:44 PM Film Reviews

The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more

Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble splitting up the holiday time between his family and his partner’s family. She then plugs exciting events including Amy Schumer “Live in MKE” at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec.... more

Dec 1, 2015 7:11 PM Hear Me Out

Photo courtesy Live Nation

Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more

Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Around MKE

Photo credit: Sara Bill

With a pair of unforgettably strong Comedy Central Roast appearances, more than a decade logged in comedy clubs spread throughout all corners of the country as well as a pair of rock solid and fear,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 14, 2014 10:34 AM Comedy

It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more

Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

