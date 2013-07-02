Anderson Art Center
Welcome to Kenosha
You don’t have to travel to San Francisco to hear the ding-ding of the trolley. Kenosha Transit operates electric streetcars on tracks through the city’s downtown. And that’s only one of the attractions in a city with a beautiful more
Jul 2, 2013 10:54 PM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Teresa Lind @ Gallery 2622
The personable Teresa Lind came to Milwaukee Friday night from Neenah for an opening of her solo exhibition at Wauwatosa's Gallery 2622. The young sculptor most recently participated in “Unruffled Views: Dress as Symbol” at Door County's Pe.. more
Jul 2, 2011 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Blues Traveler
The lineup, featuring guitarist Chan Kinchla, bassist Tad Kinchla, drummer Brendan Hill and keyboardist Ben Wilson, has remained relatively stable over the years. Popper’s own struggle with obesity, his emergency heart surgery and the death... more
Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Today in Milwaukee