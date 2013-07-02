RSS

Anderson Art Center

kenosha.jpg.jpe

You don’t have to travel to San Francisco to hear the ding-ding of the trolley. Kenosha Transit operates electric streetcars on tracks through the city’s downtown. And that’s only one of the attractions in a city with a beautiful more

Jul 2, 2013 10:54 PM A&E Feature

The personable Teresa Lind came to Milwaukee Friday night from Neenah for an opening of her solo exhibition at Wauwatosa's Gallery 2622. The young sculptor most recently participated in “Unruffled Views: Dress as Symbol” at Door County's Pe.. more

Jul 2, 2011 1:44 PM Visual Arts

blogimage7045.jpe

The lineup, featuring guitarist Chan Kinchla, bassist Tad Kinchla, drummer Brendan Hill and keyboardist Ben Wilson, has remained relatively stable over the years. Popper’s own struggle with obesity, his emergency heart surgery and the death... more

Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES