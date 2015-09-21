Andre&Rsquo; Lee Ellis & Co.
Cream City Foundation Hosts Annual Business Equality Luncheon This Thursday
On Thursday, Sep. 24, The Cream CityFoundation will host their annual Business Equality Luncheon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The event is a celebration of the diversity and fairness in Southeastern Wisconsin's business community, and high.. more
Sep 21, 2015 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Molière, Flores, Anderson: A Promising Tartuffe
I’ll be reviewing Off the Wall’s Tartuffe for the print edition of the Shepherd-Express . Okay, granted, Molière’s classic satire on religious hypocrisy is as poignant as ever, but I wasn’t exactly excited at the prospect of seeing another.. more
Sep 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Andre’ Lee Ellis & Co. Finds a Home
After roaming nomadically for many seasons, Andre’ Lee Ellis & Co. finally has a home. “It’s just like Downtown,” says Andre Lee Ellis, the theater company’s namesake, proud to show visitors around the Dr. Martin Luther King more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Theater