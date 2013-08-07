RSS

Andrew Dice Clay

Although Woody Allen became a belated world traveler in recent years, setting films in Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome, he returns to familiar ground for much of Blue Jasmine. Half of the film unwinds in the tonier districts more

Aug 7, 2013 1:23 AM Film Reviews

A couple of guys from Minnesota wrote a north woods musical a few years ago. Phil Olson’s head of nephrology in Shakopee. He wrote the music. Paul Olson’s a prolific playwright who has also done some screenwriting. If his bio is  to be believed .. more

Jan 8, 2011 4:31 AM Theater

Like another milestone of late-’80s blue humor, “Married with Children,” Andrew Dice Clay was buoyed by controversy, which elevated him from just another crass comedian into a national sensation. With no ambitions of commentary or satire more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

