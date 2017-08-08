Andrew Jambura

RSS

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Music Feature

The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Music Feature

With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

