Andrew Jambura
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
The Fatty Acids Piece Together Another Statement
The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Sat. Nite Duets Put Themselves Out There
The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Ugly Brothers’ Expansive Folk Grows Ever Prettier
With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Tyler Maas Local Music