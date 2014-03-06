Andrew Lloyd Weber
A Howl from Philip Glass
Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more
Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Theater
Off The Wall Stages Wisconsin Premiere of Andrew Lloyd Weber Musical
In 1955, British author David Garnett wrote a complicated romantic novel Aspects of Lovea story involving a soldier named Alexis Golightly, his uncle George and an actress named Rose Vibert. In 1979, Andrew Llyod Webber and Tm Rice were approach.. more
Jun 14, 2011 3:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soulstice Presents The Last Musical in July
With five musicals opening this month, July has been kind of a heavy month for musical theatre. Soulstice Theatre opens the last musical of the month on July 31st as it presents its production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber/Tim Rice favorite Joseph and.. more
Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Night Train
Moviegoers won't be familiar with Night Train because it bypassed the theaters, going dire Night Train ,Film more
Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Burbank Cartel
Rising from the ashes of the popular ’90s punk band Alligator Gun, the Milwaukee alt You Forgot it in People ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments