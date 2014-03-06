RSS

Andrew Lloyd Weber

Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more

Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM Theater

In 1955, British author David Garnett wrote a complicated romantic novel Aspects of Lovea story involving a soldier named Alexis Golightly, his uncle George and an actress named Rose Vibert. In 1979, Andrew Llyod Webber and Tm Rice were approach.. more

Jun 14, 2011 3:19 AM Theater

With five musicals opening this month, July has been kind of a heavy month for musical theatre. Soulstice Theatre opens the last musical of the month on July 31st as it presents its production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber/Tim Rice favorite Joseph and.. more

Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage6979.jpe

Moviegoers won't be familiar with Night Train because it bypassed the theaters, going dire Night Train ,Film more

Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage4036.jpe

Rising from the ashes of the popular ’90s punk band Alligator Gun, the Milwaukee alt You Forgot it in People ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES