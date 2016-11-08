RSS

Ang Lee

almostchristmas.jpg.jpe

Almost Christmas, starring Danny Glover, is yet another example of the shrill comedic films that have been trotted out by Hollywood every holiday season for the past decade. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:18 PM Film Clips

homevideo_eatdrinkmanwoman.jpg.jpe

Ang Lee introduced himself to the world with this Chinese-language gem, the Oscar-nominated Eat Drink Man Woman (1994). Food as creativity, tradition, eros and caring are all treated in succulent visuals. more

Mar 19, 2015 2:15 PM Home Movies

 AngLee’s victory as Best Director was something of an upset and first thoughtsturn to exploring how Life of Pi must have moved so many Academy members. Andwhile that idea is valid, it’s chased by second and third thoughts.  Thought.. more

Feb 25, 2013 1:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

2012 was the best year for movies in many seasons. Ticket sales were up, and along with the requisite big-budget blockbusters came films that people—other than fan boys—were talking about. This bodes well for the Oscar more

Feb 17, 2013 11:06 PM Film Reviews

film.jpg.jpe

No contemporary Hollywood director is bolder than Ang Lee—at least in the realm of trying new things. With Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about an Indian boy shipwrecked on a lifeboat with a wild tiger is rendered in dazzling 3D. The boy, ... more

Dec 17, 2012 5:06 PM Film Reviews

blogimage9053.jpe

The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES