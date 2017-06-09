Angry Young Men
Fuel the Fringe at Fuel Café 5th Street
On Wednesday, June 21 Milwaukee Fringe will put on Fuel the Fringe,the official kickoff event for the second year of the Milwaukee Fringe Fest, at Fuel Café 5th Streetfrom 6-9 p.m. Ben Yela will perform original music at 6:30 p.m. and AngryY.. more
Jun 9, 2017 7:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Zombies Speak!
Angry Young Men Ltd. is a local troupe “of geeks, artisans, mad scientists and drinkin' buddies” who put on puppet comedy-variety shows. They brought friends to chat with Off the Cuff... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Angry Young Men: Potentially Subversively Commercial
Angry Young Men . . .the people who developed the Night of the Living Dead Puppet show have launched a regular variety show called Full Frontal Puppetry. Sort of a weird mutation of the Muppet Show under the influence of iconoclastic rogue in.. more
Jun 11, 2012 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Puppets, Puppets, Puppets, Puppets, Puppets
What with it being election day, I figured I may as well talk about puppets. Some time ago, I saw a picture someone had posted on Facebook. It was a classic image of Jim Henson surrounded by a huge cast of characters. Everyone of them had a disti.. more
Jun 6, 2012 3:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Badass Puppetry with an Umlaut
February opens with an evening of off-center puppetry in St. Francis as Soulstice Theatre welcomes the latest show by Angry Young Men Ltd.Best known for their adaptation of Night of the Living Dead, their latest show promises all new material w.. more
Jan 12, 2012 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
People, Puppets and Suess
There are a few musicals so wildly chaotic and beautifully diverse that they full reality doesn’t hit you until the next day. Suessical The Musical is one of those musicals. Concieved by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, the show .. more
Jul 30, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Freaks, Serial Killings, Deer Hunting and Zombie Puppets: Local Theatre Halloween 2010
The month of Halloween brings with it an interesting mix of opportunities. Here are four different opportunities for the weekend of the 31st: On The 28th, the Oriental Theatre kicks-off Halloween Weekend with a production of Angry Young Men’s N.. more
Oct 5, 2010 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Encore for Wisconsin’s Grand Theaters
Written by theater director Brian Leahy Doyleand profusely illustrated by photographer Ma Encore! The Renaissance of WisconsinOpera Houses ,Books more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken
With the start of a new school year, a new crop of UWM students will discover a tradition that dates back to the beginning of the decade: gathering on Tuesday nights at the Jazz Estate, where an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Ad... more
Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
