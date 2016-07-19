RSS

On You Are I Am We Are, Colleen Webb and her idiosyncratic, semi-unplugged band, Casual Vocals, expand upon the album’s predecessor’s bounty of musical hooks. The best of You Are finds Webb and her collaborators bringing together disparate ... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:04 PM Album Reviews

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Ani DiFranco indulged her political side at a passionate show at Turner Hall Ballroom Friday night. more

Apr 11, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The last few years have been unusually slow ones for Ani DiFranco. The prolific singer-songwriter once averaged about an album a year and toured behind them aggressively, but her latest album, this year\'s ¿Which Side Are You On? arrived a full fo.. more

Apr 5, 2012 1:26 PM On Music

Radio personality Bob Reitman, who MC’d theconcert, has penned a booklet around a s Born to Run ,Books more

Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

