Animals In Human Attire
Animals in Human Attire Are Taking a Little Break
Last year Milwaukee's Animals in Human Attire released one of the city's most imaginative indie-rock albums, Ourmegadawn , a whimsical folk-pop fantasy that captured the uncertainties of quarter life. And now, a year later, the band is taking a li.. more
Apr 22, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Soil & The Sun @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The seven-piece indie-rock band The Soil & The Sun broke out all manner of instruments Wednesday night at Turner Hall. more
Jan 22, 2015 4:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Stream Jack Tell's Resolute Solo Album, "Solo"
Typically a solo album from a songwriter who already fronts two bands would be the very definition of unnecessary, but coming from Jack Tell it actually makes sense, given how Tell’s other projects Animals in Human Attire and Lousy Trouts have bal.. more
Jan 13, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: April 17-23
Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more
Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Animals in Human Attire Climb a Mountain
Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more
Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Recap: A Night at Brady Street’s 2014 East Side Music Tour
The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
New York’s ‘Dark Harbor’ of Organized Crime
People who hate newspapers, whose number appears to be legion, choose to forget that newspapers often have been the catalyst for useful, needed reform in American life. Instances of such newspaper-induced reform, while not similarly legion,... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Art in Time: Unknown Comic Book Adventures, 1940-1980 (Abrams), ed. by Dan Nadel
Dan Nadel has assembled an anthology consisting of forgotten comic books from artists who became better known for other work in the field, including H.G. Peter (Wonder Woman) and Harry Lucey (Archie). All of the stories he gathered for Art ... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books