Animals In Human Attire

onmusic_animalsinhumanattire.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

Last year Milwaukee's Animals in Human Attire released one of the city's most imaginative indie-rock albums, Ourmegadawn , a whimsical folk-pop fantasy that captured the uncertainties of quarter life. And now, a year later, the band is taking a li.. more

Apr 22, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

concertreview_sonsoil.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

The seven-piece indie-rock band The Soil & The Sun broke out all manner of instruments Wednesday night at Turner Hall. more

Jan 22, 2015 4:20 PM Concert Reviews

onmusic_jacktell.jpg.jpe

Typically a solo album from a songwriter who already fronts two bands would be the very definition of unnecessary, but coming from Jack Tell it actually makes sense, given how Tell’s other projects Animals in Human Attire and Lousy Trouts have bal.. more

Jan 13, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_record.jpg.jpe

In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more

Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

twim.jpg.jpe

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more

Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Music Feature

east side music tour.jpg.jpe

The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage11545.jpe

People who hate newspapers, whose number appears to be legion, choose to forget that newspapers often have been the catalyst for useful, needed reform in American life. Instances of such newspaper-induced reform, while not similarly legion,... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11147.jpe

Dan Nadel has assembled an anthology consisting of forgotten comic books from artists who became better known for other work in the field, including H.G. Peter (Wonder Woman) and Harry Lucey (Archie). All of the stories he gathered for Art ... more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

