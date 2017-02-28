RSS

Annette Ziegler

davidclarke.jpg.jpe

“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

school-vouchers-dollars.jpg.jpe

Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more

Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Expresso

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage18693.jpe

Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

What’s the point of spending millionsof dollars to buy Wisconsin Supreme Court just Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES