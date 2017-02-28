Annette Ziegler
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Voucher Backers Buy State Government—Again
Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more
Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
You Be the Judge
After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Justice Prosser?
Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Buying Wisconsin’s Supreme Court
What’s the point of spending millionsof dollars to buy Wisconsin Supreme Court just Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties