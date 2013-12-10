Annie Clark
St. Vincent Will Headline the Turner Hall Ballroom in April
After spending a chunk of time on the road promoting her 2012 collaborative album with David Byrne, Love This Giant , St. Vincent will release a new solo album next year, a self-titled record she recorded with Dap-Kings drummer Homer Steinweiss, M.. more
Dec 10, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
David Byrne and St. Vincent @ Riverside Theater
In the five years since her debut full length, Marry Me, Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, has built up quite a bit of traction. But even for an artist whose star was already on the rise, teaming up... more
Sep 17, 2012 3:57 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Pacino Teams with Ray Nitti on "Want It All"
A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more
Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tory Folliard Gallery Honors John Wilde
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 13, Tory Folliard Gallery presents a retrospective honoring one of Wisconsin’s premier painters, John Wilde (1919-2006). The gallery’s “John Wilde Revisited” (through March 6) features 15 works from Wilde&r more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews