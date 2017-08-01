RSS

The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Music Feature

We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee. more

Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Food 1 Comments

Milwaukee roots-rocker Trapper Schoepp tells tales of couples “on the road and on the move” on his latest record. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:12 PM Local Music

The Wooldridge Brothers don’t get together as often as they used to, so when they do, they make it count. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:50 PM Local Music

Have you ever been to a café and been presented a drink that looks like this?Or this?How about this?When a baristais pouring a drink the milk doesn’t just fall out of the pitcher into thesecomplex patterns (latte art), it happens wit.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:35 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Have you ever gone to a coffee shop, tried whatever coffee they were brewing andthought, “Hey, I’d like to drink that at home,” only to try it and have it taste worse? Nomatter how many times you brew it, you can’t seem to get it right. It’s .. more

Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Anodyne Coffee proved an interesting setting for a concert that linked modern works to their historical inspirations. more

Feb 24, 2015 3:18 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. more

Nov 18, 2014 9:17 PM Eat/Drink

Although he was never one to romanticize suffering, for Hayward Williams, depression was the devil he knew. Over the years the Milwaukee songwriter had learned to accept the condition, and, like many artists, even take inspiration from it.... more

Nov 12, 2014 11:48 AM Local Music 1 Comments

Tonight,Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee is kicking off its 2014 Fall Campaignwith a party at Anodyne Coffee in Walkers Point. Since 1981, the nonprofit hasraised more than $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused onsoc.. more

Sep 18, 2014 4:18 PM Around MKE

Downtown is hardly starved for coffee shops, but it’s hard to argue with the convenience of a café that serves both Colectivo and Anodyne roasts. Convenience is a mantra at the new 600 East Café (600 E. Wisconsin Ave.) Catering to the area’... more

Aug 27, 2014 1:37 AM Dining Preview

Present Music has regularly explored alternative concert venues, not out of line with the downtown and Brooklyn scene that has emerged in New York in the last decade. The Saturday evening concert was held at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:11 AM Classical Music

Fictional characters whose lives read like real-life news stories about war and political intrigue are brought into sharp focus in Inside Out, the new cutting-edge novel by Barry Eisler.Given their relevancy to today’s political climate, st... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd USA aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their show... more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While most MP3 blogs are dedicated to recycling music, Daytrotter creates it, each weekday inviting a touring band into its unassuming Rock Island, Ill., studio to record a short set, which often finds the bands reworking their songs more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

