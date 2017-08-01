Anodyne Coffee
The Wooldridge Brothers Nod to Days Gone By
The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Milwaukee Coffee Festival Focuses on Coffee Culture and Education
We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee. more
Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Eric Engelbart Food 1 Comments
Trapper Schoepp Tells Tales of the Road on “Rangers & Valentines
Milwaukee roots-rocker Trapper Schoepp tells tales of couples “on the road and on the move” on his latest record. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Wooldridge Brothers Double Up
The Wooldridge Brothers don’t get together as often as they used to, so when they do, they make it count. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:50 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
High Noon Barista Throwdown at Alderaan Coffee
Have you ever been to a café and been presented a drink that looks like this?Or this?How about this?When a baristais pouring a drink the milk doesn’t just fall out of the pitcher into thesecomplex patterns (latte art), it happens wit.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Home Brewing a Great Cup of Coffee
Have you ever gone to a coffee shop, tried whatever coffee they were brewing andthought, “Hey, I’d like to drink that at home,” only to try it and have it taste worse? Nomatter how many times you brew it, you can’t seem to get it right. It’s .. more
Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Present Music Connects the Past
Anodyne Coffee proved an interesting setting for a concert that linked modern works to their historical inspirations. more
Feb 24, 2015 3:18 PM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
Stress-Free Holiday Party Food
I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:17 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Hayward Williams Makes His Own ‘Moondance’
Although he was never one to romanticize suffering, for Hayward Williams, depression was the devil he knew. Over the years the Milwaukee songwriter had learned to accept the condition, and, like many artists, even take inspiration from it.... more
Nov 12, 2014 11:48 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Community Shares Hosts Party at Anodyne Coffee
Tonight,Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee is kicking off its 2014 Fall Campaignwith a party at Anodyne Coffee in Walkers Point. Since 1981, the nonprofit hasraised more than $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused onsoc.. more
Sep 18, 2014 4:18 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Quick Coffee and Sandwiches at 600 E. Café
Downtown is hardly starved for coffee shops, but it’s hard to argue with the convenience of a café that serves both Colectivo and Anodyne roasts. Convenience is a mantra at the new 600 East Café (600 E. Wisconsin Ave.) Catering to the area’... more
Aug 27, 2014 1:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Hearing Out the Women
Present Music has regularly explored alternative concert venues, not out of line with the downtown and Brooklyn scene that has emerged in New York in the last decade. The Saturday evening concert was held at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:11 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Former CIA Agent Visits Mystery One Bookstore
Fictional characters whose lives read like real-life news stories about war and political intrigue are brought into sharp focus in Inside Out, the new cutting-edge novel by Barry Eisler.Given their relevancy to today’s political climate, st... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Think Floyd
Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd USA aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their show... more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour
While most MP3 blogs are dedicated to recycling music, Daytrotter creates it, each weekday inviting a touring band into its unassuming Rock Island, Ill., studio to record a short set, which often finds the bands reworking their songs more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee