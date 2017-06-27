Anodyne
Where They Eat: Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber, Owners, Odd Duck and Hello Falafel
Odd Duck’s Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber discuss their favorite Bay View restaurants. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
French Food in Washington Heights, Plus New Restaurants in Walker's Point and the East Side
Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Volcanos Stay True to Their D.I.Y. Roots
The Milwaukee quartet Volcanos drew from their long histories in the D.I.Y. scene for their heavy self-titled debut LP. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:56 PM Daniel Agacki Music Feature
Anodyne Coffee Partners With Radio Lifeline
Milwaukee’s Anodyne Coffee recently announcedtheir financial support of Radio Lifeline, a Wisconsin-based non-profit thatprovides farmers access to information and tools in some of the most challengedcoffee growing regions in the world thr.. more
Jan 13, 2016 4:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
What is Cupping?
May 8, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
7 Reasons Why I Love the Aeropress and Why You Should Too
Apr 3, 2015 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Finding Authentic Pizza in Milwaukee
Alisa Malavenda, daughter of an Italian pizzaiolo living in New York City, surveys the Milwaukee area’s pizza offerings, especially the Napoletana varieties. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:28 AM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink 16 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of Milwaukee events, including the Bluegrass Hootenanny at Anodyne Coffee, a book launch for Steve Zimmerman’s The Sustainability Mindset, Gallery Night, a preview of Selma and Steven Wade’s The Beautiful M... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:20 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Panalure Share Dark Tales on ‘The Bones’
Milwaukee’s Panalure fill their debut album with stories about violence, regrets and sins of the flesh. more
Jan 20, 2015 9:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Art Prowl: Gallery Night was an eclectic evening of art, music and even a little exercise. Gallery 326 showcased local painters Daniel Fleming, Kristen Lopez, Brian Schneider, Nicholas more
Oct 29, 2014 12:20 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Anodyne Coffee is Coming to the Milwaukee Public Market
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more
Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Small is Beautiful
Free coffee, tea, cocktails and beer, lunch buffets, soup and popcorn. Free hookahs and box rentals, bath bombs and dog baths. Discounted candies, flowers, movies and wine, pizza, Italian food and Reuben more
Jan 22, 2014 2:13 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Walker’s Point Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company Awarded Organic Certification
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company’s recently opened roasting andpackaging facility at 224 W. Bruce St. has been awarded organic certification bythe nonprofit Midwest Organic Services Association (MOSA). In order to becertified, Anodyne had to pro.. more
Dec 3, 2013 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Alterra’s Colectivo Rebrand Highlights Changes to the Local Coffee Landscape
The Milwaukee coffee scene was aflutter in 2010 when local AlterraCoffee Roasters struckup a deal with Mars Drinks, selling the brand for worldwide production intheir Flavia line. The arrangement, while publicized to an extent, stayedrelativel.. more
Jul 30, 2013 1:45 PM Ashley Sprangers Around MKE
Rocket Baby Bakery Takes Flight
The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front windo... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Will Branch's Weekend Folk Stardom
Will Branch is a certified teacher in the Music Together program and a bona fide weekend rock star. Off the Cuff spoke with him about hunting memoirs and newborn jam sessions... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Jack Goes Boating
To lend verisimilitude to the film, the makers of Gone Baby Gone cast many non-actors in supporting roles. So it would have been understandable if you didn’t recognize Amy Ryan as the mother whose daughter had been kidnapped. You might have... more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Twin Sister w/ Mountain Man and Made of Oak
Brooklyn’s Twin Sister crafts rousing, experimental pop symphonies from samples and found sounds, which can at times make them feel like a second coming of The Avalanches, though their scope is never quite as busy as that group. With her more
Jul 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Marriage of Figaro
This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville , which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro . Set 10 years after the original more
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee