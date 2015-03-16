RSS
Another Tale Of Eddie
‘Another Tale of Eddie’ at Alchemist
Alchemist Theatre opens its New York Stories Trilogy with a drama about grifters in from the dawn of punk. more
Mar 16, 2015 5:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Further Thoughts On Eddie
“ In 2008, one year after opening, The Alchemist was voted best theatre in Milwaukee. We’re reapplying for the job. more
Feb 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
