Another Tale Of Eddie

theatrereview_anothertaleofeddie_alchemist.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre opens its New York Stories Trilogy with a drama about grifters in from the dawn of punk. more

Mar 16, 2015 5:35 PM Theater

curtains_anothertaleofeddie_aaronkopec.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Kopec

“ In 2008, one year after opening, The Alchemist was voted best theatre in Milwaukee. We’re reapplying for the job. more

Feb 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11295.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

