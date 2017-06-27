RSS

Ansel Elgort

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

Photo Credit: Andrew Cooper / Lionsgate

In The Divergent Series’ latest installment, Insurgent, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). more

Mar 19, 2015 1:30 PM Film Clips

Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experience... more

Jun 4, 2014 8:47 PM Film Clips

