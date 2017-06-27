RSS
Ansel Elgort
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
In The Divergent Series’ latest installment, Insurgent, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). more
Mar 19, 2015 1:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: June 5
Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experience... more
Jun 4, 2014 8:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
