RSS

Anti-Semitism

charlottesvillecreditrodneydunning.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

mkejcc_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more

Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Daily Dose

harmfulundesirablebook.jpg.jpe

Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany by Guenter Lewy goes beyond the infamy of book burnings and examines how the regime’s censorship system operated. Lewy finds squabbling and overlapping jurisdictions vying for control... more

Oct 4, 2016 2:11 PM Books

8583165eaf20fa5d8a843b78455497ad.jpg.jpe

Christian-based Acacia Theatre Company has had success in the past with holiday shows based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. This coming holiday season, they return to Wilder’s pioneer stories in A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas. The.. more

Sep 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

call-me-lucky1.jpg.jpe

Bobcat Goldthwait’s documentary of comedian Barry Crimmins, Call Me Lucky,shows how Crimmins never achieved stardom with his joke-telling Noam Chomsky shtick, not only for the controversy of his ideas but his refusal to play the entertainme... more

Nov 3, 2015 9:24 PM Home Movies

israel.jpg.jpe

When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently warned on national television that Chuck Hagel "would be the most antagonistic secretary of defense toward the state of Israel in our nation's history more

Jan 14, 2013 1:46 PM News Features

chuck-hagel.jpg.jpe

If Chuck Hagel is nominated by President Obama to serve as secretary of defense, there will be at least three compelling arguments in his favor. He served with distinction in the military and would—like secretary of state more

Dec 28, 2012 4:26 PM News Features

blogimage19611.jpe

David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage13505.jpe

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more

Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13098.jpe

Life went on in Paris more or less as always after France fell to the Germans in 1940. The parks were filled with picnics and soccer, the streets were crowded with shoppers and culture continued with scarcely a blink. At first, for most peo... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage2044.jpe

,News Features more

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES