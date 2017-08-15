Anti-Semitism
We All Live in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Ugly Acts of Anti-Semitism Surface in Milwaukee
Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more
Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany (Oxford University Press), by Guenter Lewy
Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany by Guenter Lewy goes beyond the infamy of book burnings and examines how the regime’s censorship system operated. Lewy finds squabbling and overlapping jurisdictions vying for control... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
Auditions for a Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas
Christian-based Acacia Theatre Company has had success in the past with holiday shows based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. This coming holiday season, they return to Wilder’s pioneer stories in A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas. The.. more
Sep 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Recently Released 11.5.15
Bobcat Goldthwait’s documentary of comedian Barry Crimmins, Call Me Lucky,shows how Crimmins never achieved stardom with his joke-telling Noam Chomsky shtick, not only for the controversy of his ideas but his refusal to play the entertainme... more
Nov 3, 2015 9:24 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'Most Antagonistic' Toward Israel?
When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently warned on national television that Chuck Hagel "would be the most antagonistic secretary of defense toward the state of Israel in our nation's history more
Jan 14, 2013 1:46 PM Joe Conason News Features
Veterans Denounce Neoconservative 'Swiftboating' of Chuck Hagel
If Chuck Hagel is nominated by President Obama to serve as secretary of defense, there will be at least three compelling arguments in his favor. He served with distinction in the military and would—like secretary of state more
Dec 28, 2012 4:26 PM Joe Conason News Features
Barnett Gallery's 'Paris Art Scene' Holds Treasures
David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Straight to Hell
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more
Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Army of Crime
Life went on in Paris more or less as always after France fell to the Germans in 1940. The parks were filled with picnics and soccer, the streets were crowded with shoppers and culture continued with scarcely a blink. At first, for most peo... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Think You Know John McCain?
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features