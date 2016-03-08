AntonãN Dvoå™Ã¡K
MSO was Plaintive, Passionate, Dramatic
Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein brought youth, talent and enthusiastic energy to his debut with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in works by Brahms, Dvořák and Corigliano. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:36 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
American Roots Music
Wisconsin Philharmonic begins its 2015-16 season on Sunday, Oct. 4 with “Home to the New World,” a concert featuring Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:02 PM John Jahn Classical Music
MSO cellist shines in Schumann concerto
A member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra I have wanted to hear more from as a soloist is principal cellist Susan Babini. After her first featured solo in the orchestra a few seasons ago, I paraphrased the famous line from Jerry Maguire:... more
Jun 4, 2014 1:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music