Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein brought youth, talent and enthusiastic energy to his debut with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in works by Brahms, Dvořák and Corigliano. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:36 PM Classical Music

Wisconsin Philharmonic begins its 2015-16 season on Sunday, Oct. 4 with “Home to the New World,” a concert featuring Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:02 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

A member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra I have wanted to hear more from as a soloist is principal cellist Susan Babini. After her first featured solo in the orchestra a few seasons ago, I paraphrased the famous line from Jerry Maguire:... more

Jun 4, 2014 1:00 AM Classical Music

