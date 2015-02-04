Antonio Banderas
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
In The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water SpongeBob becomes a head attached to a buff body for his landlubbing adventures. Squaring off against an overly ambitious pirate (Antonio Banderas), SpongeBob (voice of Tom Kenny), Plankton (Mr. L... more
Feb 4, 2015 4:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Ruby Sparks
A male artist who imagines an ideal woman and brings her to life? It's an idea as old as Greece... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Honoring Woody Allen
<p> Whether or not Woody Allen wins any Oscars on Sunday, his 2011 contender, <em>Midnight in Paris</em>, will stand as a remarkable accomplishment. Can you name any other director who made as many feature films over as long a time as Allen? Aft.. more
Feb 23, 2012 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marilyn Manson w/ Lockjaw
As his relevance dwindled after the late ’90s, when he was briefly the most controversial musician in America, Marilyn Manson remained a public figure, albeit more for his romances with teenage actresses and the occasional burlesque perform... more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Music To Dream To
A great piano performance of almost any literature excites me. Somewhere in my adult react Redes ,Classical Music/Dance more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Zorro
Criminals mask themselves to hide their faces, but the idea of a masked hero has deeper resonance once you consider the implications. Emerging from the 1919 pulp fiction series by Johnston McCulley, Zorro (Spanish for fox) was Robin Hood without .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood