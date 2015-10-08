RSS

Apple Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we follow up on a topic we first explored three months ago: Apple Music. The free trial period for the service is coming to an end for early adopters, so we us.. more

Oct 8, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we share our reactions to the Milwaukee County Transit System workers' three-day strike (technically a "work stoppage"), which will run.. more

Jul 2, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're looking at the aftermath of this weekend's Kenny Chesney/Jason Aldean show at Lambeau Field, in which hundreds of fans were eject.. more

Jun 25, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

blogimage12126.jpe

Even people who are repelled by Republican policies frequently express respect for the lock-step party discipline that prevents Republican politicians from thinking on their own and straying from the right-wing party line.It may not be good... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

blogimage11800.jpe

The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11773.jpe

Boulevard Theatre, the tiny theater space in Bay View, deserves a round of applause for producing an exquisite collection of short plays under the heading of “Fourplay.” The title could also refer to the term “foreplay,” as all of more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES