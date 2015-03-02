Appleseeds
Slow Walker w/ Appleseeds and Lorde Fred33 @ Bremen Café
Two high-energy rock bands and a Fresh Cut-affiliated rapper contributed to the Arte Para Todos festival’s inspired lineup. more
Mar 2, 2015 11:20 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Appleseeds and Strange Matter @ Circle-A Café
Two Milwaukee punk bands teamed up for an economical 7-inch and equally economical release show. more
Nov 24, 2014 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Appleseeds Team Up With Strange Matter for a 7-Inch Split
Oneof the oldest punk tropes is the song about wasting time that, without a trace of irony, is played withrapid urgency. You've got to admire the disconnect between song and performance: The speedof the music suggests the band doesn’t have a se.. more
Nov 20, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Richard’s Place Provides a Caring Home
According to the website for Richard’s Place, the Waukesha nonprofit “facilitates independence, dignity and well-being through a complement of safe, affordable, appropriate AIDS housing, education and day-to-day support services to people i... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff