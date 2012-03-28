April 3
Shepherd Express Endorsements
The Shepherd Express endorses Mayor Tom Barrett for another term as mayor of Milwaukee...
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 22 Comments
Development Is Central to South Side Race
On Tuesday, April 3, Walker's Point and near South Side voters can cast a ballot for longtime Milwaukee Alderman James Witkowiak or José Pérez, a newcomer to politics. Both candidates are highlighting their efforts to redevelop the neig
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Newcomers Vie to Replace Holloway on Milwaukee County Board
The retirement of Lee Holloway, the longtime Milwaukee County supervisor and board chair, provides a rare opportunity for two political newcomers with familiar last names. Priscilla Coggs-Jones and Russell Stamper II are vying to represent ...
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Judicial Candidates Face Off April 3
On April 3, Milwaukee County voters will choose between Hannah Dugan and Lindsey Grady for Branch 23 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court...
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Common Council President Hines Faces Serious Challenge
In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor...
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments