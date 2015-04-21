Aramis Rameriz
Searching For West Bend Silver Linings During the Brewers’ Darkest Hour
Yes, things are bad for the team. But here are seven reasons for Brewers fans to cheer up. more
Apr 21, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Brewers On Deck Circle
What Does the Brewers' 2014 Walk-Up Music Tell Us About The Team?
They sayeyes are the window into the soul, but for my money, music tells you way more. Atthe start of each Brewers season I scour the team’s entrance music searchingfor clues into what each pick says about the players’ tastes, mindsets andpros.. more
Apr 1, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Backyard Tire Fire w/ Crooked Barn Duo
Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sang “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans , but judging from their agreeably modest rock ’n’ roll of that recor more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee