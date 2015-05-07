Arcade Theater
Nick Vatterott Comes to The Underground Collaborative
When it comes to stand-up comedy, there is a particular intangible "it" factor that some comics have and others simply don't. You can sense it in the nuances of a comic's act and their ability to transform the world around them into their own spe.. more
May 7, 2015 4:50 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Dressed to Thrill
I love to dress up. (Can you tell?) I mean, who doesn’t like putting on a jazzy outfit now and then? Whether you like to don a sequin gown or snazzy suit; a ten-gallon more
Oct 21, 2014 9:57 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Festa Italiana
Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals, in large part because of the food, but this year’s fest also features a particularly rich entertainment lineup, with performances from more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee