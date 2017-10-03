RSS

Costumed pets take over Brady Street, while Vliet Street celebrates all things fall and Riverwest galleries open their doors. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:55 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Taken daily and combined with condom use and basic safe sex practices, a new HIV prevention medicine, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing transmission of HIV through sexual activity. more

Aug 1, 2017 3:14 PM News Features

The Trump Administration has no policy on LGBTQ health issues. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:40 PM My LGBTQ POV

Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more

May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Dear Ruthie

Along with several dozen Milwaukee Art Museum members, ARCW staff and the tour’s sponsor, Joe Pabst, Paul Masterson viewed “Art AIDS America" in Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery. He recounts this recent trip. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is verbally abusive. Upcoming events include World AIDS Day Event, Hands Up for HIV Prevention at Hillside Terrace Family Resource Center, Dec. 1; “Down Home with the Carpenters” at S... more

Nov 29, 2016 2:41 PM Dear Ruthie

Paul Masterson discusses the openly LGBT members of Wisconsin’s state and federal political representation, as well as the curious lack thereof at the level of the city of Milwaukee. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:05 PM My LGBTQ POV

It’s a long road from South Milwaukee to Conan O’Brien and Comedy Central, but Jackie Kashian kept in touch with the town where she grew up. This Saturday marks a special homecoming. Kashian is the headlining attraction at an institution un... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:37 PM Theater

It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more

Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM Around MKE

AIDS WalkWisconsin will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a very special honorarychair—TimGunn, ProjectRunway’s mentorextraordinaire. TimGunn’s a busy man. He’s promoting PR’s 13th season, just completed a manuscripton his life as an ed.. more

Oct 2, 2014 8:23 PM Daily Dose

A package of bills meant to combat the heroin epidemic in Wisconsin is poised to pass the Senate as we go to press—with not one vote against it in the State Assembly. more

Feb 18, 2014 9:07 PM News Features

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more

Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM News Features

Bohemian Fun: The Milwaukee Ballet’s world premiere of Michael Pink’s La Bohème was celebrated with much frivolity at the fabulous Hamilton bar. After the ever-eloquent Pink described his upcoming oeuvre... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:55 PM Around MKE

When John Kruth lived in Milwaukee, he had little trouble finding a few musicians whose wide-ranging tastes in ethnic music and rock matched his own. Back home in New York City, however, Kruth found musical soul mates on nearly every corner... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

