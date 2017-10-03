Arcw
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 5-11, 2017
Costumed pets take over Brady Street, while Vliet Street celebrates all things fall and Riverwest galleries open their doors. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Strides in the Fight Against AIDS
Taken daily and combined with condom use and basic safe sex practices, a new HIV prevention medicine, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing transmission of HIV through sexual activity. more
Aug 1, 2017 3:14 PM John Schneider News Features
The Looming LGBTQ Health Crisis
The Trump Administration has no policy on LGBTQ health issues. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:40 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
'Art AIDS America' and 'Eggs Benedict'
Along with several dozen Milwaukee Art Museum members, ARCW staff and the tour’s sponsor, Joe Pabst, Paul Masterson viewed “Art AIDS America" in Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery. He recounts this recent trip. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:35 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Plenty of Studs in the Stable
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is verbally abusive. Upcoming events include World AIDS Day Event, Hands Up for HIV Prevention at Hillside Terrace Family Resource Center, Dec. 1; “Down Home with the Carpenters” at S... more
Nov 29, 2016 2:41 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
LGBT Candidates Out and Running
Paul Masterson discusses the openly LGBT members of Wisconsin’s state and federal political representation, as well as the curious lack thereof at the level of the city of Milwaukee. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:05 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Jackie Kashian’s Homecoming
It’s a long road from South Milwaukee to Conan O’Brien and Comedy Central, but Jackie Kashian kept in touch with the town where she grew up. This Saturday marks a special homecoming. Kashian is the headlining attraction at an institution un... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Boris and Doris on the Town
It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Project Runway’s Tim Gunn on AIDS Walk Wisconsin
AIDS WalkWisconsin will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a very special honorarychair—TimGunn, ProjectRunway’s mentorextraordinaire. TimGunn’s a busy man. He’s promoting PR’s 13th season, just completed a manuscripton his life as an ed.. more
Oct 2, 2014 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Saving Lives: AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin’s Ultimate Mission
A package of bills meant to combat the heroin epidemic in Wisconsin is poised to pass the Senate as we go to press—with not one vote against it in the State Assembly. more
Feb 18, 2014 9:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bohemian Fun: The Milwaukee Ballet’s world premiere of Michael Pink’s La Bohème was celebrated with much frivolity at the fabulous Hamilton bar. After the ever-eloquent Pink described his upcoming oeuvre... more
Oct 4, 2012 3:55 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
TriBeCaStan
When John Kruth lived in Milwaukee, he had little trouble finding a few musicians whose wide-ranging tastes in ethnic music and rock matched his own. Back home in New York City, however, Kruth found musical soul mates on nearly every corner... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews