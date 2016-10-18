RSS
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
An Oscar Night to Remember?
2012 was the best year for movies in many seasons. Ticket sales were up, and along with the requisite big-budget blockbusters came films that people—other than fan boys—were talking about. This bodes well for the Oscar more
Feb 17, 2013 11:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Argo
The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
