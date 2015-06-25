RSS

Maggie Could this be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best performance? He is an unshaven, tired-eyed presence in this dystopian vision of a near-future America in the grips of a zombie pandemic. Th,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jun 25, 2015 9:52 AM Home Movies

Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connel... more

Mar 28, 2014 12:52 AM Film Clips

Apparently every generation needs its own version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Jane Austen’s Jane Eyre and now Steven King’s Carrie. Or, Hollywood was hankering for Chloë Grace Moretz to get her own coming-of-age film, making ... more

Oct 16, 2013 12:18 AM Film Clips

Sarah Palin and her ilk continue to blather about the “liberal media,” which scarcely exists in the Fox News all-spin era, and the media's presumed ally, those “Hollywood liberals.” Well, sure, liberals have always worked in Hollywood, bu.. more

Sep 4, 2011 6:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

­Poetry or other spoken words set to jazz is a concept going back to the Beat era, and the Ha'Orot ,CD Reviews more

Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

