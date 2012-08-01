Art Crawl
GuitarTown Rocks Waukesha Art Crawl
Historic Downtown Waukesha celebrates its rock 'n' roll legacy with “The Les Paul Guitar Crawl” on Aug. 4. After being chosen as a Gibson GuitarTown along with Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Los Angeles, Miami and London... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Red Hot May Day Waukesha Art Crawl
Enjoy Art Crawl #61%u23AFThe “Mother of All Crawls” in Historic Downtown Waukesha this coming weekend, May 1, 4:00-10:00 p.m. This favorite spring event happens one week before the traditional Mother's Day and offers plenty of great art and a.. more
May 4, 2010 1:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bob Uecker’s Brewers Winter Warmup
The Milwaukee Brewers’ ended their volatile 2008 season by making the playoffs for the first time in a quarter century, though their postseason was cut short by a crushing 6-2 loss to the eventual Wor,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee