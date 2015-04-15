Arthur Laffer
ALEC Tries to Come to Scott Walker’s Rescue
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 19 Comments
Scott Walker Drops the Right-to-Work Bomb
So we find out today that the Republicans are going tofast-track right-to-work legislation to lower wages in Wisconsin.The interesting thing is that ScottWalker says he’ll sign it.Which is not what he’s said previously. He’s pretended tobe .. more
Feb 20, 2015 7:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 40 Comments
Don’t Let Scott Walker Distract You From His Economic Record
The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more
Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Why Walker Is Limping into the November Election
Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more
Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments
Right-Wing ALEC Playbook Is Crippling Wisconsin’s Economy
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more
Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Spit ’n Polish
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, don’t have much to offer you’s this week in way of an essay, sorry to say. I’m pressed for time and I got to take off in just a minute and head up over more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake