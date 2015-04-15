RSS

Arthur Laffer

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Expresso 19 Comments

wisconsin-walker-pledge.jpg.jpe

So we find out today that the Republicans are going tofast-track right-to-work legislation to lower wages in Wisconsin.The interesting thing is that ScottWalker says he’ll sign it.Which is not what he’s said previously. He’s pretended tobe .. more

Feb 20, 2015 7:10 PM Daily Dose 40 Comments

aleqm5g8vplp7-gusduqxboku11nl-af0q-615x345.jpg.jpe

The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more

Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Expresso 8 Comments

wisconsin-walker-pledge.jpg.jpe

Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more

Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more

Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM News Features

blogimage11274.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, don’t have much to offer you’s this week in way of an essay, sorry to say. I’m pressed for time and I got to take off in just a minute and head up over more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES