Arthur Laurents

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
‘Persuasion’ in Mequon
Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
West Side Story at 50
West Side Story is one of Broadway\'s greatest musicals and one of the most riveting Hollywood ever put on screen. The ambitious production restaged Romeo and Juliet as an operatic ballet on the meaner streets of Manhattan, where the abiding Amer.. more
Dec 5, 2011 1:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Around the World in 80 Days
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feestival in 2001,... more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee