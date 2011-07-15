Asher Roth
Prince borrows sunglasses from a Rockies fan
From MLB.com, there was a point in last night's game where the sun was especially brutal on Prince Fielder and he ran to the dugout asking for his sunglasses. Apparently they couldn't find them in the clubhouse and the Rockies fan started booing -.. more
Jul 15, 2011 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
That track put Roth’s name out there, earning him a permanent place in the iTunes playlist of frat boys everywhere, right next to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.” The rest of Roth’s debut album, Asleep in the Bread,Today in more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee
Cage The Elephant: Worse Than Asher Roth
While critics are reserving their heaviest fire for the mostly innocuous Asher Roth, a one-man Flobot with delussional Eminem aspirations, a much more obnoxious monster is gaining traction: Cage The Elephant. Through means I don't full.. more
Apr 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Defending the Caveman
Sorry fans of the short-lived ABC sitcom “Cavemen,” the touring production of Defending the Caveman ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments